Study Says: Men With Bigger Noses More Likely To Be Well Endowed

And all along we thought it was a feet thing!

Japanese researchers have apparently discovered that men with large noses, also tend to have large penises.

How did they come to that connection? These scientists examined the bodies of 126 recently deceased middle aged men. They measured everything from height and weight to the circumference and length of their package. (via Daily Mail)

Now you're probably wondering...what about the growers? According to the study published in Basic and Clinical Andrology, scientists had to approximate the measurements of an 'erect' penis simply by laying each subject down and extending their member as high as it would go. They then compared the results to the length of their noses.

So, what did they find? Men with 2.2-inch noses were averaging a length down there of about 5.3 inches long. Meanwhile smaller noses of around 1.8 inches were measuring up to 4.1 inches.

-Jess