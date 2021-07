Shut up and take my money!

Since Singer and Guitarist Daron Malakian is a huge Oilers fan, this makes sense. And I love it!

The band recently tweeted about their collaboration with PUCK HCKY to produce some SOAD/Oilers Hats, Jerseys, Shirts, Sweats, and Shorts.

SOAD x @PUCKHCKY. Check out the full collection at https://t.co/fuFiLrD4FD pic.twitter.com/DArJoElWJM — System Of A Down (@systemofadown) June 25, 2021

-Jess