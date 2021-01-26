System Of A Down Livestreaming Armenia Benefit January 30

System of a Down will be back on stage again...virtually.

The band recently made a comeback with their first new music in 15 years with, 'Protect the Land,' and 'Genocidal Humanoidz' in support of their home country Armenia.

System of a Down recently announced a livestream event for the same cause, support and spreading awareness to the ongoing Armenian-Azerbaijan conflict.

In the tragic aftermath of the most egregious violence to affect the area since 1994, soldiers for the Defense Army of... Posted by System Of A Down on Monday, January 25, 2021

The livestream will apparently feature some special guests as well.

“Livestream Fundraising Event For Wounded Armenian Soldiers” happens on January 30th at 10am MST HERE.

Set yourself a reminder and join the Facebook Event HERE.

-Jess