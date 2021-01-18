Tennessee Law Firm Giving Away Odd Freebie For Valentine's Day

Who says romance is dead?

The Powers Law Firm Crossville, I guess. haha

The Tennessee law firm shared a press release last week that they will be, "giving away a divorce" to the winner of their Valentine's Day contest.

The firm explained that, "Valentine’s Day, to some, is a reminder that they are trapped in a marriage they cannot afford to get out of, or for some other reason.”

**IMPORTANT ANNOUNCEMENT** Please read the below announcement from Margaret Jane Powers. Posted by The Powers Law Firm Crossville on Monday, January 11, 2021

To get in for the freebie, couples both agree to the divorce, and a story must be submitted about why they want the divorce.

The firm will select their lucky winner Friday February 19th!

-Jess