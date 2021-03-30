Thanks Twitter! Have You Spotted The 'Raven Garage' In Edmonton

Have you spotted the Yellow Raven Garage Door in Edmonton?

Daryl Hooke @TheSpinDoctor tweeted a picture of an absolutely spectacular garage door in Edmonton.

A friend of mine told me about this ‘spectacular Raven picture’ painted on a garage door in his neighbourhood. Drove by for a look today - he was right. pic.twitter.com/gvHFCwrlmz — Daryl Hooke (@TheSpinDoctor) March 27, 2021

The owner has since shared the details of how the Raven came to be.

Hi folks, did not expect this to take off like it has! I created the Raven painting. We painted it last summer to brighten up our pandemic and as a nice to surprise people who walk the ‘hood.



Thanks for all the kudos, we love it and glad you do too! pic.twitter.com/80rGbiqV2L — The Real T Sieben (@tsieben) March 28, 2021

The actual address has not been shared on social media, as the owner does not want to be bombarded.

I promised the artist I wouldn’t share his location. His back alley would be overrun ;)



It’s in Edmonton but I suspect with all the attention it has received, you may see many more popping up. It would be nice if it became a ‘thing’ for folks.

Cheers. — Daryl Hooke (@TheSpinDoctor) March 28, 2021

Very cool! I hope I come across this one day!

-Jess