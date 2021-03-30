iHeartRadio

Thanks Twitter! Have You Spotted The 'Raven Garage' In Edmonton

raven

Have you spotted the Yellow Raven Garage Door in Edmonton?

Daryl Hooke @TheSpinDoctor tweeted a picture of an absolutely spectacular garage door in Edmonton.

The owner has since shared the details of how the Raven came to be.

The actual address has not been shared on social media, as the owner does not want to be bombarded.

Very cool! I hope I come across this one day! 

-Jess

