That 90's Show Spinoff of That 70's Show Announced

Here's what we know so far.

Netflix announced that there's been 10 episodes of a new show, 'That 90's Show.'

The spinoff will be produced by Marcy Carsey and Tom Werner, who were originally responsible for That 70's Show - annnnnnnd the unsuccessful spinoff 'That 80's Show'

Hopefully enough time has passed that the 90's will do better? The new series will begin in 1995 with Eric and Donna's daughter Leia Forman coming back to Wisconsin to visit Grandma Kitty and Grandpa Red.





via GIPHY

And yes, the OG's will be back!!! Kurtwood Smith (Red Forman) and Debra Jo Rupp (Kitty) will reprise their roles as Eric's hilarious parents AND have also added executive producers to their roles.

Also, in addition to Carsey-Werner Company returning, That 70's Show creators Bonnie and Terry Turner are back as writers along with their daughter Lindsey. Original producer Gregg Mettler has reportedly signed on as well. (via elle.com)

'That 70's Show,' debuted on Fox back in 1998 and ran for 8 seasons.

-Jess