That time Anthrax was on 'Married... With Children' Scott McCord https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RQty0OEsptM This is a classic episode. Top 5 for sure. Oilers, local YEG wrestlers get the spotlight on Monday Night Raw Red, White & New with Jess - Episode 65 - Revolution Engine Listen: Godsmack Teasing New Single Dropping Next Week Ghost's Papa Emeritus IV throws out first pitch at Chicago White Sox game Trailer for 'Knock At the Cabin' looks pretty rad Woman at 91 sings 'Dragula' at karaoke You're truly never too old to dig through the ditches and burn through the witches. Listen: Mariah Carey Plans To Re-Issue A Long, Lost Grunge Album Justin Trudeau sings 'Bohemian Rhapsody' in London Post Malone Falls And Injures Himself During Concert 1 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 12 Contests Yukon & McCord's Grand in Your Hand Win a FXR Helium X Jacket and a 4-Pack of Tickets to the Alberta Snowmobile, ATV & Off Road Show! Enter to Win Tickets to The Bear's 28th Annual HALLOWEEN HOWLER!