The Internet Is Divided On What Is Considered Classic Rock

What is Classic Rock now? Pearl Jam? Nirvana? Sublime? Queen? GnR?

I know everyone loves to make fun of the Buzzfeed Quiz, but this is one I can actually get behind!

Apparently these bands are now all considered 'Classic Rock'

Green Day, Nirvana, Red Hot Chili Peppers, U2, Weezer, Sublime, Blink 182, Third Eye Blind, Smashing Pumpkins, Metallica, My Chemical Romance, Smash Mouth, Foo Fighters, No Doubt, REM, Linkin Park, The Smiths, The White Stripes, Pearl Jam, Phish, Kid Rock, Oasis, Lenny Kravitz, Prince, Bon Jovi,

Queen, Billy Joel, and Guns N' Roses. (via Buzzfeed)

The quiz was put together on Buzzfeed to determine whether or not we all agree. (Take Quiz HERE)

I was suprised at the number of people considering 90's bands classic, and how many thinking 70s/80s bands aren't classic.

I'll say this: I am 34 years old and I do NOT consider any 90's back "Classic Rock" like Pearl Jam, Nirvana or Red Hot Chili Peppers. (This is me being 100% stubborn to consider anything I grew up listening to now classic) Anything 1985 or older...I'm throwing in the classic rock category.

-Jess