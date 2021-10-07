iHeartRadio

The Perks Of Being Unattractive. A Reddit Thread.

photo-1608487583634-0f31766e4cb1

Perks of being attractive have been discussed. On the flip side, what are the perks of being unattractive?! 

A Reddit threat was started by u/trajop   . Posing the question.

Here are some of the answers.

-Can go anywhere in peace. With no cat calling. Be it grocery shopping, walking downtown, where ever. 

-Nobody asks why your still single 

-Privacy

-Not having fake friends.

-"When you're ugly and someone loves you, you know they love you for who you are. Beautiful people never know who to trust." -Drax the destroyer

Check out the thread HERE

If you ask me beauty is all in the eye of the beholder! 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
 

