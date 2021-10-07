The Perks Of Being Unattractive. A Reddit Thread.
Perks of being attractive have been discussed. On the flip side, what are the perks of being unattractive?!
A Reddit threat was started by u/trajop . Posing the question.
Here are some of the answers.
-Can go anywhere in peace. With no cat calling. Be it grocery shopping, walking downtown, where ever.
-Nobody asks why your still single
-Privacy
-Not having fake friends.
-"When you're ugly and someone loves you, you know they love you for who you are. Beautiful people never know who to trust." -Drax the destroyer
Check out the thread HERE
If you ask me beauty is all in the eye of the beholder!
- Pam -
