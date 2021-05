Is this real? I'm still convinced that the entire internet is being Punk'd.

via GIPHY

THIS CAN'T BE HIM.

This picture has been floating around saying that it's Seth Rogen without his beard or glasses - and I seriously think it's 1 big joke. It's shared on HIS Instagram....I just CAN'T wrap my head around this!!!

(scroll through pictures)

NO.

Here is is on Good Morning America explaining the look

-Jess