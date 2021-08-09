The Ranch Golf Course Offering Dog Friendly Rounds

This is such a cool idea! Bring your best pal on the course!

They won't judge those bad shots and I'm sure they'll be just as pumped when you make the good ones!

Who’s excited for our “golf with your dog” event at the Ranch the 13th-15th?



We are! 🤚🐶 pic.twitter.com/WRj7ebTDjo — The Ranch Golf (@ranchgolfcourse) August 8, 2021

The Ranch Golf Course will be offering a 'Golf With Your Dog Event' August 13-15 after 5pm. You MUST book your tee time ahead of time at 780-470-4700 or theranchgolf.com

Would you enjoy bringing your dog with you to play golf? @ranchgolfcourse has partnered with @ChampionPetfood to make it happen August 13,14,15 after 5 pm. You must clean up after your dog & keep your pet on a leash. A welcome gift for your pet is included with your green fee. pic.twitter.com/3U9cle3t88 — The Ranch Golf (@ranchgolfcourse) August 7, 2021

Hear my chat with GM Murray McCourt about this new event!

-Jess