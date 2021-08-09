iHeartRadio

The Ranch Golf Course Offering Dog Friendly Rounds

This is such a cool idea! Bring your best pal on the course!

They won't judge those bad shots and I'm sure they'll be just as pumped when you make the good ones!

The Ranch Golf Course will be offering a 'Golf With Your Dog Event' August 13-15 after 5pm. You MUST book your tee time ahead of time at 780-470-4700 or theranchgolf.com

Hear my chat with GM Murray McCourt about this new event!

 

-Jess

  • Audio cut_default

    Listen: GM Murray McCourt Chats About 'Golf With Your Dog' Event


    Book your Tee Time now to Golf with your best pal this weekend at The Ranch Golf & Country Club.  (Aug 13-15 after 5p)
