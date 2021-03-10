The Return Of Wheat Crunch.

You're reading this because you share my excitement for Wheat Crunch! I trust you had a favorite flavor. Mine was Pizza. Thanks for asking *wink wink* Maybe you had to BEG your parents to buy it like I did mine. No doubt you're an adult now and can buy your own damn Wheat Crunch. Sky's the limit! At least that's how I see it. lol

A company out of Sask Dosch Organic Acres resurrected the beloved snack. In the following flavors: Ranch, Buffalo Ranch, Salt & Vinigar, BBQ, Cinnamon Sugar and Sea Salt. Missing: Pizza, Nacho and Dill Pickle.

Official Wheat Crunch website to place your order HERE

- Pam -

Image from HERE