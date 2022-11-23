This Week on In the Know in YEG - Homewood Ravensview

It’s time for you to get ‘In The Know’ on The Bear!

On this episode we will be learning all about National Addictions Awareness Week from Homewood Ravensview; a leading in-patient treatment centre to set you on your path to recovery.

We'll be speaking with General Manager of Homewood Ravensview Rob De Clark.

Homewood Ravensview provides immediate, expert treatment for clients living with mental health, addiction and concurrent conditions.

Delivering evidence-based, medically-led treatment, Homewood Ravensview is the first facility in Western Canada offering private inpatient mental health services.

