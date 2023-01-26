iHeartRadio

This Week on In the Know in YEG - Homewood Ravensview


325244026_1000393848015825_3235910486161062671_n

It’s time for you to get ‘In The Know’ on The Bear!

On this episode we will be learning all about Stress and Anxiety from Homewood Ravensview; a leading in-patient treatment centre to set you on your path to recovery.

We had the chance to speak about the signs&symptoms, reaching out for help, and treatment with Dr. Julie Burbidge, Clinical Director at Homewood Ravensview.

You can find out more about Homewood Ravensview and the programs and services they offer by following them on Facebook or Instagram.

Thanks for joining us!

-Jess

