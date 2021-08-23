Thread: Imagine The Pandemic Episode of The Office

Can we have a laugh about this? Maybe?

Any Office fans will appreciate this...Imagine if The Office was still on...and they were going through everything with Covid-19 and Vaccinations...How would it play out?

This is the greatest Twitter thread ever pic.twitter.com/6oqrmai1Zc — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) August 21, 2021

“So Toby, is sending out emails reminding everyone to “social distance”… but what does he know? Nobody socials with Toby up close anyway… not Ryan, not Jim… not his ex-wife.” pic.twitter.com/rD55812QSV — Broke Law Student 🇲🇽🍺 (@Maccjr510) August 22, 2021

“little do they know I already took the vaccine months ago; this guy was just giving out free needles in the back of his van, and I said “I’ll take three!” I got the purple welts on my ass to prove it!” pic.twitter.com/2jWKJJMdQT — Con Artest 🇬🇩 (@ReekTalince) August 21, 2021

"I've never wanted to go to the hospital ever since I tore my scrote' but I'm proud to announce that I'm the first person from Cornell to get vaccinated. I'm so excited, Roo doot doot doo doo! Someone should write a song about it." pic.twitter.com/1WDwRjLgzD — Amos (@NattyAdonis) August 21, 2021

"Do I need the vaccine? No. I don't get sick. The Shrutes don't get sick. We're supperior than this virus. Mose had it 4 times and is still runs like faster than a horse" pic.twitter.com/rMVKBQfDl5 — Sir Malan (@doro_malan) August 21, 2021

Sandra Bullock got the vaccine. Jennifer Aniston got the vaccine. JLo got the vaccine… oh my god did you see Ben and JLo are back together? pic.twitter.com/gj6b8hiMMi — Taisha Perez (@TaishaMPerez) August 21, 2021

“ I signed everyone up to get the vaccine because I want everyone to be safe……… well almost everyone. I didnt get Toby an appointment because…… quite frankly……. He sucks” pic.twitter.com/4hns87sasb — Camdiggidy (@camdiggidy) August 21, 2021

“I suspect that Jim Halpert is a zombie. His immune system was weak, like him. I fear he won’t be able to fend off his hunger for human flesh very much longer. Luckily for us I keep a Schrute certified zombie disposal kit with me at all times.” pic.twitter.com/FyG8g77byt — Young Mudblood (@Puff_Iya) August 21, 2021

Also, I've said it before and I'll say it again. Just because you don't agree with someone's opinion, doesn't give you the right to treat them like garbage.

-Jess