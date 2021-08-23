iHeartRadio

Thread: Imagine The Pandemic Episode of The Office

officevaccine

Can we have a laugh about this? Maybe?

Any Office fans will appreciate this...Imagine if The Office was still on...and they were going through everything with Covid-19 and Vaccinations...How would it play out?

Also, I've said it before and I'll say it again. Just because you don't agree with someone's opinion, doesn't give you the right to treat them like garbage. 

-Jess

