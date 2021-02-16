iHeartRadio

Tim Hortons 'Roll Up The Rim' Goes Digital

rolup

No more ripping that cup lip up to read those magical words 'Please Play Again'

'Roll Up The Rim' is back in Canada, but not the way we have grown accustomed to.

via GIPHY

Tim Hortons will swap out the printed messages under the rim for scanning your loyalty card or app. Customers will now scan the Tim Hortons app or card at the time of purchase to earn a "roll" that could reveal prizes like free donuts, coffee, something even bigger or those 4 words 'please play again.' 
Those scanning the loyalty card will later have to log into the contest website to see the 'roll' and any prize that came with it. 

They have now also switched the contest to 'Roll Up To WIN'

Also, your chance to win a $50 Tim Hortons Gift Card all week at 8:40a with the Worst Show Ever (now until Feb. 19, 2021)

-Jess

