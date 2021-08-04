Tom Morello Covers Highway To Hell With Springsteen & Vedder

As a preview for Tom Morello's new album, he dropped a cover of AC/DC's 'Highway To Hell' with Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder.

Morello announced the new album ‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ LP today, the follow-up to his 2018 solo album ‘The Atlas Underground’.

This new album will again include a few collaborations. In addition to Springsteen and Vedder, he shard that Bring Me The Horizon, Damian Marley, Mike Posner and a few others will be featured. (via Tom Morello)

Full Tracklist:

Harlem Hellfighter

Highway to Hell (featuring Bruce Springsteen and Eddie Vedder)

Let’s Get The Party Started (featuring Bring Me The Horizon)

Driving to Texas (featuring Phantogram)

The War Inside (featuring Chris Stapleton)

Hold The Line (featuring grandson)

Naraka (featuring Mike Posner)

The Achilles List (featuring Damian Marley)

Night Witch (featuring phem)

Charmed I’m Sure (featuring Protohype)

Save Our Souls (featuring Dennis Lyxzén of Refused)

On The Shore Of Eternity (featuring Sama’ Abdulhadi)

Recently, the Rage Against the Machine guitarist has teamed up with The Pretty Reckless for their single 'And So It Went' as well as The Struts 'Wild Child.'

‘The Atlas Underground Fire’ is set for release on October 15.