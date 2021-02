Rage Against The Machine bassist Tom Morello was announced as the executive music producer of the upcoming Netflix film, Metal Lords.

Metal Lords is a comedy about 2 high school kids who want to start a heavy metal band, starring Jaeden Martell (Knives Out, It) and Isis Hainsworth. (Misbehaviour, Emma)

From the creators of 'Game of Thrones,' Metal Lords will be released globally on Netflix later this year.

-Jess