Tool Fans Pissed About The Latest Merch Offering

Exciting news for Tool fans when the band announced Sunday that an Ultra Deluxe Vinyl Version of their 2019 album Fear Inoculum will be available.

However, this version will ONLY be sold at live shows...and it ain't cheap. Gonna cost ya $800!

It's also only available for fans who bought the Toolarmy VIP tickets to their current concert dates.

The deluxe autographed set includes five discs of 180-gram vinyl with music on one side and etched art on the other.

-Jess