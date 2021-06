Congrats to Big Rock Brewery! This is awesome!

Check it out, The Tragically Hip have teamed up with Alberta brewery Big Rock to create 'Lake Fever Lager.'

From Big Rock Brewery: "The premium Lager – is clean, uncomplicated, with a golden colour and a very approachable hop profile."

You can preorder a case or two now HERE.

They also expect 'Lake Fever Lager' to be available in liquor stores across the country too.

-Jess