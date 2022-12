A few new movie trailers to get us pumped up!

Guardians of the Galaxy III...I laughed and cried during this haha That's a lot for less than 2 minutes.

The new Transformers: Rise of the Beasts

Annnnnnd. Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny

Amazing what they can do now eh? Harrison Ford is 80.

Earlier in the week it was a newer trailer for Super Mario Brothers:

-Jess