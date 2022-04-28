Tropicana Launches Cereal Made For OJ Instead of Milk

I know they're out there! I've talked to a few! There are people who will eat cereal with Orange Juice instead a Milk.

And now, Tropicana is standing tall with you...releasing a special cereal specifically made for a splash of juice instead a the traditional side of milk.

15 million people have tried OJ on cereal. So how weird can it be? Find out for yourself when #TropicanaCrunch drops on #NationalOJDay pic.twitter.com/0qoHFa40zd — Tropicana (@Tropicana) April 26, 2022

From the same company that brought us Toothpaste that won't make OJ taste bad, Tropicana Crunch cereal features honey almond clusters that pair perfectly with OJ.

Everyone knows toothpaste ruins OJ. So we made #TropicanaToothpaste, a real, limited-run toothpaste with Maximum OJ Flavor Protection. Head over to Instagram for a chance to win one. No Purchase Necessary. Open to 50 US/DC 18+ Ends 11/4/21. Rules: https://t.co/sL6EDzJwv8 pic.twitter.com/qzoZbtIKz7 — Tropicana (@Tropicana) November 1, 2021

Tropicana conducted a survey through Wakefield Research revealing that, "Half of the adults who poured OJ over their cereal did so because they thought it looked like it would taste good, and more than one in three who tried it did so because they love OJ and thought it would be a good combination."

Tropicana Crunch drops on National Orange Juice Day. (May 4) It may be some time before we can find it on shelves, so you can order HERE.

-Jess