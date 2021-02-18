Twitch Streamer Made $16,000 In 1 Night Letting People Disturb Him

Wait...what? Hello new side gig!!!

Apparently we CAN make money while we sleep. A new viral trend called the "sleep stream" has made certain people thousands!

A 'sleep influencing' Twitch streamer made $16,000 by streaming himself sleep and letting viewers disturb him https://t.co/7tELgrq6Ew — Tech Insider (@techinsider) February 15, 2021

One of more successful streamers is a YouTuber who goes by the name Asian Andy. Andy is 26 years old and apparently made $16,000 in just ONE night on his Twitch Livestream of sleep.

This may have helped. Andy set up text-to-speech on his stream which would play music with every donation and read the messages aloud.

Some viewers even used their messages to get his smart speaker to turn on with music, dog barking, and alarm going off.

-Jess

Full Story via Unilad