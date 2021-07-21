Two Canadian Spots Make 'Time's Greatest Places 2021' Edition

WAIT! Before you read ahead, can you guess the two Canadian spots? I believe you might get one right but there's no way you'd guess the other correctly.

In no particular order. 1st Canadian Spot - Japer AB

Duhhhh I can totally see why! Trails to mountains to the wildlife and everything in between. Time Magazine is just stating the obvious at this point! haha

As for the 2nd Canadian Spot - Winnipeg MB

You didn't misread that. No your eyes are not playing tricks on you. lol I was born in Winnipeg and I was surprised to learn this! Recognized for it's impressive arts scene.

Winnipeg has just made @TIME’s World’s Greatest Places List for 2021!



Our city continues to solidify its global reputation as the cultural cradle of Canada with world-class offerings including @wag_ca's Qaumajuq and more.https://t.co/LSIsiSpg4f — Tourism Winnipeg (@TourismWPG) July 20, 2021

For the complete list of Time's Greatest Places 2021 see HERE

- Pam -

Jasper Image from HERE

Winnipeg Image from HERE