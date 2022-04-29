iHeartRadio

Upper Deck Releases Heroic Inspirations Ben Stelter Trading Card

FRdXEjdVIAAopfw

It was quite the day for our hero Ben at Rogers Place yesterday...

You may have saw that Ben joined in for the Oilers morning skate:

He was then surprised with his very own, Heroic Inspirations trading card from Upper Deck Sports.

A limited amount of Ben’s cards were given out at last night's Oilers game.

Not only is this little man a hero and inspiration to all of us, he's been somewhat of good luck charm for his team 

-Jess

