Upper Deck Releases Heroic Inspirations Ben Stelter Trading Card

It was quite the day for our hero Ben at Rogers Place yesterday...

You may have saw that Ben joined in for the Oilers morning skate:

As far as iconic Oilers photos go this one is right near the top!



Ben The Brave, Requester of Labamba, an inspiration for all. pic.twitter.com/z7Ss6CT37Y — Dustin Nielson (@nielsonTSN1260) April 28, 2022

He was then surprised with his very own, Heroic Inspirations trading card from Upper Deck Sports.

“Every kid, every hockey player always dreams of having their face on a hockey card. Today Upper Deck has made you a hockey card, your very own.” - @cmcdavid97 on Ben Stelter’s trading card #CollectTheBest pic.twitter.com/MXjJrNkKPb — Upper Deck (@UpperDeckSports) April 28, 2022

Today, Ben Stelter received his first officially licensed trading card. Upper Deck spokesperson @cmcdavid97 presented the card to the young @EdmontonOilers fan.



We are honored to have Ben as one of the faces on our Heroic Inspirations cards!



More >> https://t.co/jngTBVXMFS pic.twitter.com/DOdbkRtT1s — Upper Deck (@UpperDeckSports) April 28, 2022

A limited amount of Ben’s cards were given out at last night's Oilers game.

✨Going all out for Ben tonight✨ pic.twitter.com/Xd6xgcnUtp — Upper Deck Hockey (@UpperDeckHockey) April 29, 2022

Not only is this little man a hero and inspiration to all of us, he's been somewhat of good luck charm for his team

-Jess