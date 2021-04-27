Viral: Dude Celebrates Parking In Every Single Parking Spot

At a young age we are taught that goals are important. Usually celebrated upon achieving said goals. Dude takes to Twitter to celebrate his achievement and goals viral. Hey, whatever blows your hair back.

For the last six years I’ve kept a spreadsheet listing every parking spot I’ve used at the local supermarket in a bid to park in them all. This week I completed my Magnum Opus! A thread. — Gareth Wild (@GarethWild) April 27, 2021

I live in Bromley and almost always shop at the same Sainsbury’s in the centre of town, here’s a satellite view of their car park. It’s a great car park because you can always get a space and it is laid out really well. Comfortably in my top 5 Bromley car parks. pic.twitter.com/Q1CwLdFqJ3 — Gareth Wild (@GarethWild) April 27, 2021

- Pam -

