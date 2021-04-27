iHeartRadio

Viral: Dude Celebrates Parking In Every Single Parking Spot

goals

At a young age we are taught that goals are important. Usually celebrated upon achieving said goals. Dude takes to Twitter to celebrate his achievement and goals viral. Hey, whatever blows your hair back. 

 

 

 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Thread from HERE 

