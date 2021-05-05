iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
11°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Viral: Resignation Note Left By A Cleaner Of 35yrs

viral note

My Mom always said 'Treat others the way you would want to be treated'. I believe we've all been through a rollercoaster of emotions throughout this pandemic. Still not an excuse to make anyone feel less than. Hence why a cleaner of 35yrs tendered her resignation.

See below. 

 

The note hs since gone viral with support from the masses! No question there's a new job just sitting in her in-box. If she even wants one! 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE 

Contests