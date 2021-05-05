Viral: Resignation Note Left By A Cleaner Of 35yrs

My Mom always said 'Treat others the way you would want to be treated'. I believe we've all been through a rollercoaster of emotions throughout this pandemic. Still not an excuse to make anyone feel less than. Hence why a cleaner of 35yrs tendered her resignation.

And this is why I love my mum. She’s been cleaning banks for 35 years and today walked out with this lovely note left for that awful manager. Happy retirement Mum - always have the last laugh eh! 💚☺️ #Tada pic.twitter.com/u8G73MTPMA — Joe 😎💫 (@joecousins89) April 30, 2021

The note hs since gone viral with support from the masses! No question there's a new job just sitting in her in-box. If she even wants one!

