iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: Teenager Accidently Moves Into Seniors Complex

moving

Moving out of your parents for the first time is exciting! Moving to a new city and starting a new life just adds to the experience. For one teenager who failed to 'do her homework' on the new city ended up scoring a new apartment. Little did she know it was a seniors complex, till she got there. lol See below for her reaction. 

 

@itsme.madiiii

this is not even a joke LMAO #fyp #WidenTheScreen #seniorcitizens #apartment #moving #outofstate #oof #reallife

♬ original sound - Lauren Wisken

 

- Pam - 
Image from HERE 

Contests