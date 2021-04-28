iHeartRadio

Watch: 11 Year Old Kid Is Giving Successful Financial Advice

easypeasyfinance

Who would think to get financial advice from an 11 year old?

Rishi Vamdatt, and 11 year old boy from Jersey City, New Jersey has built up quite the following just by helping people with their finances!

Rishi shares weekly videos for 'Easy Peasy Finance,' covering everything from stocks and bonds, to helping people improve their credit scores!

In case you're a little bit leary, his parents are both career bankers who help him upload and edit the videos, and of course fact check his advice. 

Interested? Here's his website!

-Jess

