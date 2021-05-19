iHeartRadio

Watch: 11yr Old Girl Fights Off Abductor

unsuccessful

Warning: This video might not be suitable for some viewer's. Viewer discretion is advised.

I felt compelled to share this video. A teachable moment for the youth, hell even for myself. As someone who is guilty for being on ones phone in public places. 

 

The abductor had a knife and this 11yr old girl managed to fight him off. It happened in broad daylight while waiting for the bus. Yes this story is out of Florida in the US. Take it as proof it can happen anywhere and at anytime. Note: He is now in police custody. 

Get your face out of your phone and take out the ear buds. Be alert. Be aware of your environment. Take care of one another. 

More on this story see HERE 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

