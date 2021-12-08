Watch:17 Years Later Club Where Dimebag Darrell Was Killed Demolished

Almost 17 years later to the day, the venue in Ohio where Dimebag Darrell was murdered has been demolished.

Alrosa Villa was where Dimebag Darrell was tragically slain by a gunman while performing onstage with Damageplan on December 8th, 2004.

The world lost an amazing guitar player & all around awesome guy on this day 17 years ago. Thank you all for keeping his memory alive! RIP Jeffrey "Mayhem" Thompson, Erin Halk, Nathan Bray who also qave their lives to help save Dime. pic.twitter.com/VOrz3acMyj — Pantera (@Pantera) December 8, 2021

The site will reportedly be replaced with affordable housing. (via Consequense.net)

Alrosa Villa hosted shows for 45 years and shared this announcement back in June:

-Jess