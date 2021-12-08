iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch:17 Years Later Club Where Dimebag Darrell Was Killed Demolished

alarosa

Almost 17 years later to the day, the venue in Ohio where Dimebag Darrell was murdered has been demolished. 

Alrosa Villa was where Dimebag Darrell  was tragically slain by a gunman while performing onstage with Damageplan on December 8th, 2004.

The site will reportedly be replaced with affordable housing. (via Consequense.net)

Alrosa Villa hosted shows for 45 years and shared this announcement back in June:

-Jess

 

12

Contests