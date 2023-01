I honestly can't tell if this is recent, because I'm sure this happens all the time.

Video surfaced on Twitter from YegWave of 2 people jumping the railing into the West Ed Mall lagoon - could have been bad.

Edmonton is something else man💀🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p0WxLvKHDc — YEGWAVE (@yegwave) January 5, 2023

Forgot the swan boats were there I guess.

-Jess