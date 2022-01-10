Watch: 2 Swiss League Players Fall Into Zamboni Pit Mid-Game
They're ok, folks!!
Just before Christmas during a Swiss League game between HC Sierre and Langenthal, 2 players Arnaud Montandon and Tyler Higgins collided and slid into the boards.
That was enough to force a gate open and both players fell into the cleaning ditch - fresh with freezing cold water from the Zamboni.
At least we can laugh about it now?
@hcsierre_news need a new rink?#swimming pic.twitter.com/8D4rjZW88x— SC Langenthal (@seit1946) December 23, 2021
