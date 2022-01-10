iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-2°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: 2 Swiss League Players Fall Into Zamboni Pit Mid-Game

zamboni

They're ok, folks!!

Just before Christmas during a Swiss League game between HC Sierre and Langenthal, 2 players Arnaud Montandon and Tyler Higgins collided and slid into the boards.
That was enough to force a gate open and both players fell into the cleaning ditch - fresh with freezing cold water from the Zamboni.

At least we can laugh about it now?

-Jess

12

Contests