When's the last time you stood in line to get that album on the very first day??

A simpler time :)

To celebrate the 30th Anniversary of Metallica's self-titled album the band has released a complete re-master of 'Metallica' as well as cover album featuring Ghost, The Hu, Royal Blood, Volbeat, Elton John, Corey Taylor and many more covering Metallica songs. Order HERE.

-Jess