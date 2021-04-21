Watch: A Couple Of Reasons Yukon Jack Keeps Our Morale High
I came across this Tweet this week, and it's absolutely true!
Also applies to radio. https://t.co/2pWaO9S2rb— Mahkan Singh Jr. (@TheeYukonJack) April 19, 2021
I hope you have someone in your life who knows how to keep the morale up.
At 100.3 The Bear...that person is Yukon Jack.
A SMALL idea on the ways he does just that.
One day, someone left a Tims cup in the hallway, and this is what it became:
A truly sad day in our office today. 💔— Jess Jackson (@thewrongjess) January 21, 2021
An ongoing daily bit...where is that old, empty Hortons cup hiding today? #rip #nomorefun pic.twitter.com/yVPqNOhrpe
and this is STILL happening:
I hate you guys. pic.twitter.com/iiSQppB1MR— Jess Jackson (@thewrongjess) April 12, 2021
Always good, clean mischief.
Thanks Yuke!
Love ya.
-Jess