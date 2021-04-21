Watch: A Couple Of Reasons Yukon Jack Keeps Our Morale High

I came across this Tweet this week, and it's absolutely true!

Also applies to radio. https://t.co/2pWaO9S2rb — Mahkan Singh Jr. (@TheeYukonJack) April 19, 2021

I hope you have someone in your life who knows how to keep the morale up.

At 100.3 The Bear...that person is Yukon Jack.

A SMALL idea on the ways he does just that.

One day, someone left a Tims cup in the hallway, and this is what it became:

A truly sad day in our office today. 💔



An ongoing daily bit...where is that old, empty Hortons cup hiding today? #rip #nomorefun pic.twitter.com/yVPqNOhrpe — Jess Jackson (@thewrongjess) January 21, 2021

and this is STILL happening:

I hate you guys. pic.twitter.com/iiSQppB1MR — Jess Jackson (@thewrongjess) April 12, 2021

Always good, clean mischief.

Thanks Yuke!

Love ya.

-Jess