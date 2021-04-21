iHeartRadio

Watch: A Couple Of Reasons Yukon Jack Keeps Our Morale High

sheeeeran

I came across this Tweet this week, and it's absolutely true!

I hope you have someone in your life who knows how to keep the morale up. 

At 100.3 The Bear...that person is Yukon Jack.

A SMALL idea on the ways he does just that.

One day, someone left a Tims cup in the hallway, and this is what it became:

and this is STILL happening:

Always good, clean mischief. 

Thanks Yuke!

Love ya.

-Jess

