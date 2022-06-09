Watch: 'A League of Their Own' TV Adaptation Debuts Teaser

Is there still no crying in baseball?

Amazon's Prime latest reboot series will have you feeling all the nostalgia from 1992.

'A League Of Their Own,' the series premieres on Amazon Prime Friday, August 12 with all episodes dropping at once.

The plot this time around? Like the '92 classic it's a group of women who formed their own professional baseball league while the nation’s men were fighting in World War II. "The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

Can't wait!! I'm all here for it!!!

-Jess