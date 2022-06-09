iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
19°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: 'A League of Their Own' TV Adaptation Debuts Teaser

league

Is there still no crying in baseball?

Amazon's Prime latest reboot series will have you feeling all the nostalgia from 1992. 

'A League Of Their Own,' the series premieres on Amazon Prime Friday, August 12 with all episodes dropping at once. 

The plot this time around? Like the '92 classic it's a group of women who formed their own professional baseball league while the nation’s men were fighting in World War II.  "The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

Can't wait!! I'm all here for it!!!

-Jess

12

Contests