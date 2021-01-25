iHeartRadio

Join Now

You could win tickets, cash, vacations, and much more!

Logo

Subscribe to a Newsletter

*
*
*
By ticking this box I agree to receive the chosen newsletter(s), including promotional, programming, marketing and other survey emails. I understand I can withdraw my consent to any of the aforementioned items at any time.
18520 Stony Plain Road #100, Edmonton AB T5S 1A8  -   (780) 451-8666  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com  -   webmaster@thebearrocks.com
-20°C
Instagram
666 666
Sms*

Watch: A Song Created By A Local Artist For Artists Effected By The Non Existent Music Scene

show must go on

Do you miss attending concerts and events?  For millions of others it's a way to make a living. Not just for the artists but for the production crew, the security, the sound men/women, etc.... The list goes ON and ON. 

Local Sound Tech extraordinaire Graham Caddel, whose accolades include but not limited to, touring with Adam Gregory along with being a fimilar face at the Edmonton Folk Fest for 7+yrs. Graham took it upon himself to pay tribute to those in the industry awaiting the return to the stage.

 

- Pam - 
Image from HERE 
Video from HERE 

Contests