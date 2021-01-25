Watch: A Song Created By A Local Artist For Artists Effected By The Non Existent Music Scene

Do you miss attending concerts and events? For millions of others it's a way to make a living. Not just for the artists but for the production crew, the security, the sound men/women, etc.... The list goes ON and ON.

Local Sound Tech extraordinaire Graham Caddel, whose accolades include but not limited to, touring with Adam Gregory along with being a fimilar face at the Edmonton Folk Fest for 7+yrs. Graham took it upon himself to pay tribute to those in the industry awaiting the return to the stage.

