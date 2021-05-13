Watch: A Woman In Regina Hurls Insults At Another Woman For Dancing

As someone who is active on social media I have been caught in public talking into my phone while filming. I have not gone the extra mile to learn a TikTok dance but it's only because I can't dance. lol One woman out of Regina Sask was dancing in public. You notice she's a very good dancer, as a matter of fact. Camera rolling as another woman takes notice to the dancing and does NOT enjoy it. Enough to start insulting the young woman. Watch below.

Uncalled for! Not cool 'Karen, not cool". lol

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE