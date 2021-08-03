iHeartRadio

Watch: Airline Crew Duct Tapes Aggressive Man to Seat Midflight

fight

Yes, there's a backstory. There's always a backstory. 

Allegedly this young man touched two crew members breasts that were apart of the airline crew. Then once confronted regarding his actions things escalated to him yelling that his parents make 2Million dollars. To which turned into the young man throwing the first punch. Followed by video footage of the flight crew duct taping the young man to his seat, including his mouth. That way he would no longer be unruly while in flight. 

Video footage below. 

 

The tread attached from Sam Sweeney on Twitter, shows how the airline followed up following the incident. 

 

This is only the beginning. Keep your eyes peeled for further updates regarding this story. 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

