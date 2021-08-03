Watch: Airline Crew Duct Tapes Aggressive Man to Seat Midflight

Yes, there's a backstory. There's always a backstory.

Allegedly this young man touched two crew members breasts that were apart of the airline crew. Then once confronted regarding his actions things escalated to him yelling that his parents make 2Million dollars. To which turned into the young man throwing the first punch. Followed by video footage of the flight crew duct taping the young man to his seat, including his mouth. That way he would no longer be unruly while in flight.

Video footage below.

Frontier passenger allegedly touched 2 flight attendants breasts, then screamed his parents are worth $2 million, before punching a flight attendant. Frontier suspended the crew for duct taping the passenger to his seat as they landed in Miami. 22 yr old Max Berry is in custody. pic.twitter.com/4xS9Rwvafx — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

The tread attached from Sam Sweeney on Twitter, shows how the airline followed up following the incident.

Within hours of the largest flight attendant union demanding support for the suspended crew, Frontier is out with a new statement. Frontier says their first statement was rushed, but still will not say if the flight attendants were initially suspended for violating policy. pic.twitter.com/uTyvEWczda — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) August 3, 2021

This is only the beginning. Keep your eyes peeled for further updates regarding this story.

- Pam -

Image from HERE

Video from HERE