Watch: Amazing Stranger Things - Themed Halloween Decorations
Can you appreciate some solid Halloween decorations? People that really went above and beyond.
Dave & Aubrey - the 'horror prop' couple put together an unbelievably accurate display for Halloween this year all dedicated to Season 4 of Stranger Things
Check this out!
Couldn't be more excited for Halloween!!
The Upside-down and Venca have begun to break through and take over..
Times Up Max.
Upsidedown spire... it's looking strange here
@horrorprops ♬ Stranger Things - Kyle Dixon & Michael Stein
-Jess