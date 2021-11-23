Watch: Another Cover From CityRocks - 150 Musicians Cover Green Day

You may recognize Flashmob CITYROCKS from when they covered Linkin Parks's 'New Divide,' Nirvana's 'Come As You Are,' and Metallica's 'Enter Sandman.' This time around...Green Day!

CITYROCKS - billed as "The Biggest Rock Flashmob In Central Europe," set the stage in Romania with 150 vocalists, guitarists, bassists, and drummers of all ages to all play "Boulevard Of Broken Dreams."

Something about THAT many people in unison is just fascinating, and so enjoyable to watch.

-Jess