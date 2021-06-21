Watch: Backyard Pool Party Turned Whirlpool Party Level up your pool party game by turning it into a whirlpool! Step 1 - Get above ground pool. Step 2 - Add friends. Step 3 - Activate Whirlpool mode without warning anyone. lol Let the game begin! hahah - Pam - Image from HERE Video from HERE Watch: Dave Chappelle Sings Creep With Foo Fighters Gorilla Glue Girl Launches Haircare Line With a 'Forever Hold' Spray Blothar the Berserker: When GWAR Met Fox News Contests Bear-B-Que Sauce SOLD OUT! Yukon & McCord's 50/50! Empties for Joey