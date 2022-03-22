iHeartRadio

Watch: Band Covers Popular Songs On Kids Instruments

coverskids

I know they do this bit on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, but there's a band called First In Flight that has shared some pretty awesome covers perfomed on kids instruments!

How about some Zeppelin?

@firstinflightband Classic songs 🤝 childrens toys #ledzeppelin #immigrantsong #classicrock #coversong ♬ Immigrant Song (Remaster) - Led Zeppelin

Nirvana?

@firstinflightband Classic songs 🤝 childrens toys #nirvana #smellsliketeenspirit #grunge #coversong #newband ♬ Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana

Ooooo Rage Against the Machine??

@firstinflightband Classic songs 🤝 childrens toys #rageagainstthemachine #ratm #killinginthenameof ♬ Killing In the Name - Rage Against The Machine

System of a Down?

@firstinflightband The angriest childrens toys of all time… #chopsuey #systemofadown #soad ♬ Chop Suey! - System Of A Down

And yes, even Limp Bizkit!

@firstinflightband Classic songs 🤝 childrens toys #limbizkit #breakstuff #newmusic #coversong #rockband #LaysGoldenDuet ♬ Break Stuff - Album Version (Edited) - Limp Bizkit

-Jess

12

