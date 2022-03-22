Watch: Band Covers Popular Songs On Kids Instruments
I know they do this bit on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, but there's a band called First In Flight that has shared some pretty awesome covers perfomed on kids instruments!
How about some Zeppelin?
@firstinflightband Classic songs 🤝 childrens toys #ledzeppelin #immigrantsong #classicrock #coversong ♬ Immigrant Song (Remaster) - Led Zeppelin
Nirvana?
@firstinflightband Classic songs 🤝 childrens toys #nirvana #smellsliketeenspirit #grunge #coversong #newband ♬ Smells Like Teen Spirit - Nirvana
Ooooo Rage Against the Machine??
@firstinflightband Classic songs 🤝 childrens toys #rageagainstthemachine #ratm #killinginthenameof ♬ Killing In the Name - Rage Against The Machine
System of a Down?
@firstinflightband The angriest childrens toys of all time… #chopsuey #systemofadown #soad ♬ Chop Suey! - System Of A Down
And yes, even Limp Bizkit!
@firstinflightband Classic songs 🤝 childrens toys #limbizkit #breakstuff #newmusic #coversong #rockband #LaysGoldenDuet ♬ Break Stuff - Album Version (Edited) - Limp Bizkit
