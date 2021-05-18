Watch: Baseball Player Struck By A Pitch Going 94 MPH

That's gotta hurt!

Mets Kevin Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after getting hit in the face with a 94MPH fastball. Braves pitcher Jacob Webb is visibly disturbed by the pitch as you can see him very concerned.

Kevin Pillar was just drilled in the face by a pitch and immediately left the game in Atlanta.



Hoping for the best 🙏 pic.twitter.com/T67yrlkWoU — UNB! Sports MLB (@unbsportsmlb) May 18, 2021

Scary scene at Truist Park after Mets player Kevin Pillar gets hit in the face with a pitch. pic.twitter.com/LriIV4ESB5 — Bally Sports South (@BallySportsSO) May 18, 2021

If you are okay with blood. Visit HERE for an up close photo of the injury.

Image from HERE

Video from HERE