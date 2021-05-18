iHeartRadio

Watch: Baseball Player Struck By A Pitch Going 94 MPH

ouch pitch

That's gotta hurt! 

Mets Kevin Pillar has multiple nasal fractures after getting hit in the face with a 94MPH fastball. Braves pitcher Jacob Webb is visibly disturbed by the pitch as you can see him very concerned. 

 

If you are okay with blood. Visit HERE for an up close photo of the injury. 

- Pam - 

Image from HERE
Video from HERE 

