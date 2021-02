I know you may be sick of all the reboot and sequel news, but THIS is something to be pumped about!

Beavis and Butt-Head are coming back!

Not too many details to share right now, except that the iconic 90's MTV comedy duo will be hitting Paramount-Plus. (new streaming service launching March 4th.)

No word on title, plot or release date...YET.

Full story HERE. Lets hope we get this in Canada.

-Jess