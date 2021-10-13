Watch: Big Mouth Billy Bass Now Does Cover Songs

Who had one of these suckers in their living room??

Well TikTok user @kevinheckart has taken Big Mouth Billy Bass to a whole new level and connected him and a few of his friends to his Alexa speaker.

Here are some of the results/requests he's done:

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

System of a Down - Chop Suey

Ram Jam - Black Betty

Disturbed - Down With the Sickness

DMX - X Gon' Give it to Ya

ABBA- Gimme Gimme

Darude - Sandstorm

-Jess