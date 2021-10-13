iHeartRadio

Watch: Big Mouth Billy Bass Now Does Cover Songs

billybass

Who had one of these suckers in their living room??

Well TikTok user @kevinheckart has taken Big Mouth Billy Bass to a whole new level and connected him and a few of his friends to his Alexa speaker. 

Here are some of the results/requests he's done:

Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody

@kevinheckart

Reply to @freddiemercury205 ##queen ##bohemianrhapsody ##HowIBathAndBodyWorks ##fypシ

♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart

System of a Down - Chop Suey

@kevinheckart

Reply to @king_gonxo ##soad ##systemofadown ##chopsuey ##fypシ ##fishtok ##MyTeacherWins

♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart

Ram Jam - Black Betty

@kevinheckart

Reply to @thetruckhead ##blackbetty ##ultaskintok ##fypシ ##WelcomeBack ##alexa ##fishtok

♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart

Disturbed - Down With the Sickness

@kevinheckart

Reply to @witchyc00l ##disturbed ##downwiththesickness ##fypシ ##fishtok

♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart

DMX - X Gon' Give it to Ya

@kevinheckart

Reply to @scottmason72 ##dmx ##fish ##CODAduets

♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart

ABBA- Gimme Gimme

@kevinheckart

Reply to @vicviciousss_ ##abba ##fishtok ##UltaSkinTok ##fypシ ##comedy

♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart

Darude - Sandstorm

@kevinheckart

Reply to @ayel_.17 ##alexa ##sandstorm ##fyp ##amazon ##PrimeDayDealsDance

♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart

-Jess

