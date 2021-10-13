Watch: Big Mouth Billy Bass Now Does Cover Songs
Who had one of these suckers in their living room??
Well TikTok user @kevinheckart has taken Big Mouth Billy Bass to a whole new level and connected him and a few of his friends to his Alexa speaker.
Here are some of the results/requests he's done:
Queen - Bohemian Rhapsody
@kevinheckart
Reply to @freddiemercury205 ##queen ##bohemianrhapsody ##HowIBathAndBodyWorks ##fypシ♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart
System of a Down - Chop Suey
@kevinheckart
Reply to @king_gonxo ##soad ##systemofadown ##chopsuey ##fypシ ##fishtok ##MyTeacherWins♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart
Ram Jam - Black Betty
@kevinheckart
Reply to @thetruckhead ##blackbetty ##ultaskintok ##fypシ ##WelcomeBack ##alexa ##fishtok♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart
Disturbed - Down With the Sickness
@kevinheckart
Reply to @witchyc00l ##disturbed ##downwiththesickness ##fypシ ##fishtok♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart
DMX - X Gon' Give it to Ya
@kevinheckart
Reply to @scottmason72 ##dmx ##fish ##CODAduets♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart
ABBA- Gimme Gimme
@kevinheckart
Reply to @vicviciousss_ ##abba ##fishtok ##UltaSkinTok ##fypシ ##comedy♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart
Darude - Sandstorm
@kevinheckart
Reply to @ayel_.17 ##alexa ##sandstorm ##fyp ##amazon ##PrimeDayDealsDance♬ original sound - Kevin Heckart
-Jess