Watch: Blayre Turnbull Accepts Gold Medal On Stretcher

HUGE Congrats to Team Canada on winning Gold at the World Women's Hockey Championship!!

Canada claimed its first women's world hockey championship in almost a decade last night (Tuesday) with a 3-2 OT victory over the United States. What a nail biter!

After the woman won the game, in the chaos of celebrations forward Blayre Turnbull injured her ankle and had to be taken off the ice, BUT she came back to accept her Gold in style!

Blayre Turnbull got injured in the celebrations, but she made it back out for her gold medal... in a stretcher! 😳😅 #WomensWorlds pic.twitter.com/JUAZUvGiVp — TSN (@TSN_Sports) September 1, 2021

What a trooper!

Love it!

