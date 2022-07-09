Watch: Bra Expert Claims You Need To Replace Bras Every 30 Days
If you want to go viral - just tell people they need to replace something more often than they do. Boom.
Like this lady! A 'bra expert' telling people they need to replace their bras every 30 days!
@nicolacrookonline You may find the answer shocking as to how long a bra should last…How long do you keep your bras? #brafitting #bratok #braboutique #bras #brasandhoney #braschool #braschool #girltok #brasize #brafitstylist #styletips #howto #smallbusiness ♬ Juicy - Doja Cat
Are you paying lady?
-Jess