Watch: Bra Expert Claims You Need To Replace Bras Every 30 Days

brad

If you want to go viral - just tell people they need to replace something more often than they do. Boom. 

Like this lady! A 'bra expert' telling people they need to replace their bras every 30 days!

@nicolacrookonline You may find the answer shocking as to how long a bra should last…How long do you keep your bras? #brafitting #bratok #braboutique #bras #brasandhoney #braschool #braschool #girltok #brasize #brafitstylist #styletips #howto #smallbusiness ♬ Juicy - Doja Cat

Are you paying lady?

-Jess

