Watch: Brandi Carlile Peforms With Surviving Soundgarden Members
This weekend Brandi Carlile was joined on stage at The Gorge by the surviving members of Soundgarden to perform a few of the bands' classic songs.
Never let anyone tell you that you shouldn’t meet your heroes 🤘😭— Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) August 16, 2021
The twins and I will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/QkVXKIKtBE
Guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassist Ben Sheperd all joined Carlile on stage on Saturday to perform 'Black Hole Sun,' and 'Searching With My Good Eye Closed.'
This marked the first time the 3 members had performed together in the Seattle area since frontman Chris Cornell died in 2017.
Thank you guys, and your entire band and crew for your hospitality and friendship. It was some enchanted evening!— Soundgarden (@soundgarden) August 16, 2021
You can stream the show through August 28 [https://t.co/dKi6aWEOo5].
Peace and love to all!
XOSG pic.twitter.com/pkvVusvGzs
Those 2 songs are featured on Carlile's 2020 Record Store Day release, “A Rooster Says.”
-Jess