Watch: Brandi Carlile Peforms With Surviving Soundgarden Members

E87l4VuVkAEbNv-

This weekend Brandi Carlile was joined on stage at The Gorge by the surviving members of Soundgarden to perform a few of the bands' classic songs.

Guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassist Ben Sheperd all joined Carlile on stage on Saturday to perform 'Black Hole Sun,' and 'Searching With My Good Eye Closed.'

This marked the first time the 3 members had performed together in the Seattle area since frontman Chris Cornell died in 2017.

Those 2 songs are featured on Carlile's 2020 Record Store Day release, “A Rooster Says.”

-Jess

