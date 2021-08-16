Watch: Brandi Carlile Peforms With Surviving Soundgarden Members

This weekend Brandi Carlile was joined on stage at The Gorge by the surviving members of Soundgarden to perform a few of the bands' classic songs.

Never let anyone tell you that you shouldn’t meet your heroes 🤘😭

The twins and I will never be the same. pic.twitter.com/QkVXKIKtBE — Brandi Carlile (@brandicarlile) August 16, 2021

Guitarist Kim Thayil, drummer Matt Cameron, and bassist Ben Sheperd all joined Carlile on stage on Saturday to perform 'Black Hole Sun,' and 'Searching With My Good Eye Closed.'



Thank you guys, and your entire band and crew for your hospitality and friendship. It was some enchanted evening!



You can stream the show through August 28 [https://t.co/dKi6aWEOo5].



Peace and love to all!

XOSG pic.twitter.com/pkvVusvGzs — Soundgarden (@soundgarden) August 16, 2021

This marked the first time the 3 members had performed together in the Seattle area since frontman Chris Cornell died in 2017.

Those 2 songs are featured on Carlile's 2020 Record Store Day release, “A Rooster Says.”

-Jess