Watch: Brandon Flowers Pauses Killers Show To Check On 67y/o Crowd Surfer

At what age did you stop crowd surfing? Or still going strong??

How about at age 67? Last night, The Killers paused their show in Manchester at the Emirates Old Tafford when they spotted an elderly fan had been crowd surfing.

Frontman Brandon Flowers ran down to check on the man who was being helped over the barrier, and also appeared to be bleeding from the back of his head.

After ensuring he was alright, Flowers returned to the stage and explained that after he put his arm around the man, "I said Billy what ya doin’?" Apparently the man replied, "I'm enjoyin' me self."

Absolutely LOVE this. Billy The Crowd Surfer.

Billy the crowd surfer at The Killers tonight in Manchester🙌🏼🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/Yr58toyH0g — lawrie bacon (@lawriebacon) June 11, 2022

